Star in the star

Catalogo
Dirette Tv
Channels
Cerca
Star in the star

LA PUNTATA

Star in the star, la terza puntata di giovedì 30 settembre in streaming

La terza puntata di Star in the star condotta da Ilary Blasi è disponibile in streaming su Mediaset Infinity

Condividi
GUARDA ALTRI VIDEO
30 settembre 2021

Leggi anche

PUNTATA

Daniela Martani è Madonna, la quinta eliminata a Star in the star

Ecco chi interpreta Madonna nel celebrity show di Canale 5 condotto da Ilary Blasi

Ecco chi interpreta Madonna nel celebrity show di Canale 5 condotto da Ilary Blasi

PUNTATA

Adriano Pappalardo è Zucchero, il quarto eliminato a Star in the star

Il quarto eliminato si Star in the star nella terza puntata del celebrity show è il cantautore e attore

Il quarto eliminato si Star in the star nella terza puntata del celebrity show è il cantautore e attore

LA PUNTATA

Star in the star, la terza puntata di giovedì 30 settembre in streaming

La terza puntata di Star in the star condotta da Ilary Blasi è disponibile in streaming su Mediaset Infinity

La terza puntata di Star in the star condotta da Ilary Blasi è disponibile in streaming su Mediaset Infinity

PREMIERE

Scatenati con Sognando a New York - In the heights

Scopri di più sul musical, in streaming su Infinity+

Scopri di più sul musical, in streaming su Infinity+

Video

  • Star in the Star

    La celebrità che interpreta Madonna è...

  • Star in the Star

    Madonna è la leggenda eliminata

  • Star in the Star

    La leggenda Mina canta "Amor mio"

  • Star in the Star

    Il best of della terza puntata

    • Copyright © 1999-2021 RTI S.p.A. Business Digital – P.Iva 03976881007 – Tutti i diritti riservati – Per la pubblicità Mediamond S.p.A. – RTI S.p.A., Mediaset N.V., sede legale Amsterdam (Paesi Bassi) – Uffici Viale Europa 46, 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) - Cap. Soc. int. vers. € 614.238.333
    Termini di servizioComitato Media e MinoriParental Control su tvRegolamentazione per Opere WebPrivacyCookieFAQ